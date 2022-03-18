'Bloody Brothers' review: Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Jaideep Ahlawat starrer is intriguing but slow-paced

Director:

Stars-3

Where to Watch: Zee5

Cast- Jaideep Ahlawat and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Tina Desai, Shruti Seth, Maya Alagh, Mugdha Godse, Satish Kaushik and Jitendra Josh

‘Bloody Brothers’ series review

The story follows the lives of two brothers, Jaggi and Daljeet, over the course of six episodes. While Jaggi, the older brother, lives comfortably in a seemingly ideal existence, Daljeet, the younger brother, struggles to make ends meet as the proprietor of a vintage bookstore/café. When a horrific accident occurs, their lives spiral out of control, and distrust begins to surround them, causing a wedge between them and everyone else.

While orating his Shayari, Mohd Zeeshan maintains a forceful husky voice but also portrays a 'soft/dumb' side. Jaideep Ahlawat, on the other hand, retains a serious demeanour.

Special mention goes to veteran actor Satish Kaushik, who turns away from his ‘funny’ performances to show the audience another side of himself in a more intense and serious role. His simple expressions and oration will strengthen your admiration for him.

As she juggles her life between the one she wants and the one she has, Shruti Seth outshines Mugdha Godse. Some may find their love angle needless because it appears early on, but it all comes together eventually.

A lot is hinted at in the first episode in terms of shortcomings, but there are also a few surprising turns. Some arcs, on the other hand, aren't exactly what they appear to be. Unnecessary scenes, such as two-person conversations, can bog down the plot, make you yawn, and confuse you.

Tina Desai's acting comes out as a clumsy attempt that lacks the impact required to warrant such a demanding role.

The story is well-crafted, with many twists and turns. Additional individuals bring intrigue to the plot, but they may cause you to pause and figure out what happened.

Throughout the series, the before and after of the horrible accident is shown. For example, it jumps from a few days after the tragedy to a few days before it in order to explain the story's context, which eventually helps the spectator understand the background.

In terms of cinematography, the setting in Ooty is nicely depicted. Each frame is given the appropriate hues, feel, and tint.

The series is a one-time watch that does not promise much. Although some of the actors performed admirably, the sleazy sequences will undoubtedly turn you off. It may not be the best suspense series for you to watch, but it is undoubtedly a narrative that suspense thriller fans would be interested in reading about.

Instead of a series, the story may be made into a movie, which would make the plot much more engaging in the given timeframe.