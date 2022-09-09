Search icon
HYBE breaks silence on BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumors

BTS ARMY and BLACKPINK fans want to know if V and Jennie are dating each other.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 08:51 PM IST

Credit: File photo

BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie have been ruling news headlines because of their dating rumours. Their fans have shared several photos which somehow prove that they are in a relationship, however, there is no confirmation about the same.

BTS ARMY and BLACKPINK fans want to know if the rumours are true or if these are some doctored photos that have been going viral on social media. Meanwhile, as per the News 18 report, HYBE and YG Entertainment have issued a statement in which they have said that “it is difficult to confirm because it is the artist’s private life.”

However, fans can’t keep calm and this statement has left them confused now. Some are assuming that this may be an indirect confirmation of their relationship. While others say these are just fake photos that have been going viral on social media.

For the unversed, one of the latest images shows Jennie apparently on a FaceTime call with BTS V. In another image, the Blackpink singer is pictured with a person whose face is obscured but who is likely V. Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie, and Rosé from BLACKPINK emerge in more images during their vacation to New York.

While V and Jennie's images have gained widespread attention, they have also sparked a tremendous commotion regarding the stars' right to privacy. BTS ARMY and BLINKS are upset that someone is hacking celebrities' private images and posting them online. Many people have even criticised the user who says they would publish more images to show Taehyung and Jennie are dating.

After a photo of them travelling to Jeju Island in a car together went viral online, dating rumours of BTS V and Blackpink's Jennie began to surface. Although it was later claimed that Jhope and V were in the car and not Jennie, there has been no evidence of their romance.

 

 

 

