BB17: Tehelka Bhai aka Sunny Arya evicted for his physical fight with Abhishek Kumar; Arun, Ankita, Munawar break down

As per the promo of Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar, Tehelka Bhai, aka Sunny Arya, will be evicted for violating Bigg Boss rules.

Bigg Boss 17 will soon witness a shocking eviction that has turned housemates emotional. A few days back, Tehelka Bhai aka Sunny Arya lost his cool and went physical with Abhishek Kumar. Owing to his actions, Bigg Boss has taken strict action against Sunny. Since Tehelka Bhai violated the rules, he is been evicted from the show based on it.

This week Karan Johar hosted Weekend Ka Vaar, and he announced that Sunny Arya is been evicted from the show on the grounds of violating the rules of the Bigg Boss house. As soon as Karan named Sunny, almost everyone got shell-shocked, and they broke down hearing the news from the host.

Sunny's exit will be telecast on Saturday, but the promo of the episode has been aired on Friday. Sunny's exit left housemates broken. Arun Mahashetty, who considers him his brother, went on his knees crying over Sunny's exit. Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, and Vicky Jain were seen crying profoundly. Sunny had a physical fight with Abhishek, and even the latter requested on the camera to forgive Sunny and let him stay in the house. However, as per the promo, Sunny's eviction is inevitable.

#BiggBoss17 promo !!

Arun , Tehelka is crying even #AbhishekKumar was requesting to not to take #Tehelka out ,give him a last warning....pic.twitter.com/OYAwObjp6Q — Livefeed Updates (@BBossLivefeed) December 1, 2023

What exactly happened between Sunny and Abhishek?

On November 29, Sunny lost his cool over Abhishek. An ugly argument broke out between Isha Malviya and Arun Mahashetty. Abhishek intervened and took Isha's side. When Abhishek started defending Isha against Arun, Sunny got furious and he grabbed Abhishek by his vest. Sunny even pushed Abhishek, and he was constantly shouting at him. Well. this isn't the first time Sunny has gone physical and acted aggressively.

This week, Rinku Rajguru, Anurag Dobhal, Mannara, and Ankita were among the nominated contestants, but Sunny Arya had to take an exit over his aggressive behaviour. With this, Bigg Boss has set an example for other housemates, clearly stating that violence won't be tolerated.