Bhola Mania: First song from Chiranjeevi-starrer Bhola Shankar impresses fans, netizens say '200% satisfied'

Bhola Mania

The first song from megastar Chiranjeevi's highly anticipated movie Bhola Shankar was released by the makers on Sunday and it took social media by storm. With the tagline Bhola Mania, the first single was released by Devi Sri Prasad. The music composer and singer tweeted that it`s an honour for him to launch the song. "Wishing this song by my dear brother Sagar Mahati to take everyone by storm. Thammudu...Just Do Kummudu," tweeted Devi Sri Prasad.

Here's the tweet

Chiranjeevi also took to Twitter to thank Devi Sri Prasad. "Hope the song does Double The Kummudu," wrote the megastar. Mahati Swara Sagar composed the music for the song in which Chiranjeevi is seen doing some of his trademark dance moves with stylish looks. The actor is seen sitting on the bonnet of a jeep, swinging a keychain with the index finger of his right hand.

Here's the video

Within a couple of hours, the song garnered thousands of views. Many netizens and his fans have already declared the song as 'chartbuster.' An internet user wrote, "The Song is ultimate...200% Satisfied." Another internet user wrote, "Hi sir, don't show the best dance moments in song visuals as part of promotions... it's may effects on release day time.. impact is important.. consider my request." A netizen called it a "Chartbuster." Directed by Meher Ramesh and produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara, the film is scheduled for release on August 11.

The makers recently wrapped up a song shoot in Switzerland, featuring Chiranjeevi and Tamannaah Bhatia. The makers are expected to complete the filming by the end of June. The cast also includes Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, Ravi Shankar, Vennela Kishore, Tulasi, Sri Mukhi, Bithiri Sathi, Satya, Getup Srinu, Rashmi Gautam and Uttej.

This will be the second big release of Chiranjeevi in 2023. His Waltair Veerayya was released on Sankranthi and it was also the first big release of the year. The film which starred Shruti Haasan in the female lead marked Chiranjeevi`s return to form with a mass entertainer and was well-received by the audience. The film also featured Ravi Teja and Catherine Tresa in key roles.