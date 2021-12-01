'Barfon Mein' a journey of thoughts and ideas, says singer Ravindra Singh

To begin with, 'Barfon Mein' is not an ordinary song but a journey of thoughts and ideas travelled over a thousand miles and has days of hard work and diligence invested into it. The song is composed by Rais Bharti and has been sung and directed by Mr. Ravindra Singh under R-Vision brand label. Mr. Ravindra indeed made sure that the song comes to life with his out of the box ideology and execution and is set in the beautiful lakes and landscapes of Ladakh.

‘Barfon Mein’ had been on Mr. Ravindra’s mind since a few months before the actual plan and plot was decided. The song is essentially a romantic peppy number with foot tapping music, lovely lyrics and a theme directly relating to the cold weather, chilly winds and a hint of sunshine that comforts the soul. The idea was to easily travel to Leh, Ladakh and shoot the song in a day or two; but Ladakh is not a piece of cake for everyone and turned out to be one of the most challenging shoots for the whole R-Vision crew.

As Ravindra Singh tells us, “We left from Delhi to Leh on day one with the whole crew and travelled from Leh to Pangong Lake which took us 5 hours more. We had to stay there overnight and start the shoot early morning next day; that very night the temperature dipped to about -6 degrees, weather got unbearable with the oxygen level being on an all time low; at this point we decided to pack up the next morning and head back to Leh but to our surprise the weather gods favored us, clouds started clearing up and temperature rose with the rising sun, giving the whole crew a sense of hope and enthusiasm. We began shooting at about 9 am the next day and went on till 5 pm. Neither directing nor acting for a song is easy, especially when you have nature playing around with you.”

Mr. Ravindra not only had to direct but also act in the song, which was like a double trouble to deal with but he managed himself, the shoot and the whole crew brilliantly and thankfully had talented members like Naresh Shah (DOP), Vaishali Mahendru (Makeup Artist) and a great cast like Jas Wadhwa and Annu Bhati who performed well along with managing her costumes like a chiffon saree in the brain freezing weather of Leh. The shoot was packed up successfully and gave the whole team a shaking yet heart warming experience that can be witnessed in the song “Barfon Mein”, now live on R-Vision Melodies YouTube channel.

