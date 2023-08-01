Headlines

Nick Jonas gives glimpse of Priyanka Chopra's birthday celebrations, shares cute moment with Malti in July photo dump

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

AI-generated video replaces Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor in Hollywood blockbuster Barbie

Haryana violence: Fresh violence erupts in Gurugram, other regions, shops set ablaze by mobs in Sector 66

Weather update: IMD issues red alert in 16 states amid heavy rainfall, check latest forecast here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Nick Jonas gives glimpse of Priyanka Chopra's birthday celebrations, shares cute moment with Malti in July photo dump

AI-generated video replaces Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor in Hollywood blockbuster Barbie

Weather update: IMD issues red alert in 16 states amid heavy rainfall, check latest forecast here

Diabetes to weight loss: Health benefits of Dalia

Top 10 companies with highest market cap

AI reimagines Marvel superheroes in retro avatars

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

Dream Girl 2 Trailer Review: Ayushmann Khurrana is back as 'Pooja', Ananya Panday shines as 'Pari'

OMG 2 gets 'Adults Only' certificate, Kartik Aaryan shares first look from Chandu Champion, Bigg Boss OTT 2 Nominations & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, Aug 1

Haryana Violence: Communal Clashes in Nuh Leave Many Dead, Hundreds Injured, But Why? | Explained

Nick Jonas gives glimpse of Priyanka Chopra's birthday celebrations, shares cute moment with Malti in July photo dump

AI-generated video replaces Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor in Hollywood blockbuster Barbie

Taapsee Pannu shares hilarious video of comedians roasting her on 36th birthday, asks 'baahar police toh nahi aayi'

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

AI-generated video replaces Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor in Hollywood blockbuster Barbie

A digital artist has reimagined Alia Bhatt as Barbie and Ranbir Kapoor as Ken in the Bollywood version of Barbie. Have a look at the viral video below.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 10:13 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken respectively, Barbie has been a blockbuster at the box office as the Greta Gerwig directorial has already become the third-highest-grossing film of 2023 after The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. 

The craze for the movie in India is such that AI-generated photos and videos have imagined several Bollywood stars as Barbie and Ken. And now, the latest video has replaced Margot and Ryan with the real-life couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor and the same has gone viral on social media.

The clip has been shared by the digital artist Divyansh Soni on his Instagram. He has captioned the same, "I guess Ranbir and Alia are the best for this role if they ever make Barbie in Bollywood". The video has several clippings from the trailer with Dua Lipa's Dance The Bight from the Barbie soundtrack playing in the background.

Barbie clashed at the box office with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer at the box office on July 21, resulting in the phenomenon of Barbenheimer which trended across the world. While the former is a meta take on patriarchy and feminism, the latter is the biopic of the American physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, played by Cillian Murphy, called the founder of the atomic bomb.

Both movies, featuring an ensemble cast, received overwhelmingly positive reviews and took a thunderous start at the box office. Apart from Margot and Ryan, Barbie also stars America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Helen Mirren, and Will Ferrell in prominent roles. In Oppenheimer, apart from Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Casey Afflect, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Tom Conti, and Gary Oldman are seen playing real-life characters.

READ | Kangana Ranaut as Barbie, Hrithik Roshan as Ken; deepfake AI trailer of Margot Robbie's film leaves netizens impressed

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ibrahim Ali Khan goes shirtless post football match, flaunts six-pack abs; netizens call him '90s ka Saif Ali Khan'

Commando trailer: Prem Parrijaa, Adah Sharma's mission is to save Indian spy locked in Pakistani jail in action thriller

C Vijayakumar, one of highest paid Indian CEOs, sees salary drop by over Rs 100 crore

Delhi University: First allotment list released, know how to check here

Pakistan suicide bomb blast: Death toll climbs to 44, over 200 injured after political rally becomes terror target

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE