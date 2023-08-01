AI-generated video replaces Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor in Hollywood blockbuster Barbie

A digital artist has reimagined Alia Bhatt as Barbie and Ranbir Kapoor as Ken in the Bollywood version of Barbie. Have a look at the viral video below.

Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken respectively, Barbie has been a blockbuster at the box office as the Greta Gerwig directorial has already become the third-highest-grossing film of 2023 after The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The craze for the movie in India is such that AI-generated photos and videos have imagined several Bollywood stars as Barbie and Ken. And now, the latest video has replaced Margot and Ryan with the real-life couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor and the same has gone viral on social media.

The clip has been shared by the digital artist Divyansh Soni on his Instagram. He has captioned the same, "I guess Ranbir and Alia are the best for this role if they ever make Barbie in Bollywood". The video has several clippings from the trailer with Dua Lipa's Dance The Bight from the Barbie soundtrack playing in the background.

Barbie clashed at the box office with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer at the box office on July 21, resulting in the phenomenon of Barbenheimer which trended across the world. While the former is a meta take on patriarchy and feminism, the latter is the biopic of the American physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, played by Cillian Murphy, called the founder of the atomic bomb.

Both movies, featuring an ensemble cast, received overwhelmingly positive reviews and took a thunderous start at the box office. Apart from Margot and Ryan, Barbie also stars America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Helen Mirren, and Will Ferrell in prominent roles. In Oppenheimer, apart from Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Casey Afflect, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Tom Conti, and Gary Oldman are seen playing real-life characters.



