What are the salaries of India’s Prime Minister, President, Vice-President? What perks and facilities do they get?

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Jun 09, 2024, 07:28 PM IST

    PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony will be held today at 7.15 pm. The event will take place at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

    Let’s have a look at the salaries and perks of the Prime Minister, President, and Vice-President in India:

    President

    In 2018, the salary of the President of India, was revised from ₹ 1.50 lakh per month to ₹ 5 lakh a month.

    The increase was announced by the former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in his budget speech. 

    As per a statement by the Ministry of Home Affairs, here are the perks:

    The President can travel accross the country free of cost via air, rail or steamer. He/She can bring one person along whose travel will be covered. 

    The President will get medical services and attendance free of charge. 

    A furnished rent-free home, two free landlines, a mobile phone, five personal staff members. The maintenance of the home will also be covered. 

    The spouse will also get free lifetime medical services.

    Vice President

    Mr. Jaitley had announced an increase in salary of the Vice President of India from ₹ 1.25 lakh to ₹ 4 lakh per month.

    Here are the perks – 

    He or she will get free accommodation, personal security, medical care, train and air travel, a landline connection, mobile phone service, and staff.

    Prime Minister

    The Prime Minister of India gets salary of ₹ 1.66 lakh per month.

    Here are the perks- 

    A Personal staff Special Protection Group (SPG) who ensures security

    An exclusive aircraft – Air India One – for diplomatic and formal visits. 

    The official PM’s house at 7, Race Course Road.

     
