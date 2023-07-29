Headlines

Kangana Ranaut as Barbie, Hrithik Roshan as Ken; deepfake AI trailer of Margot Robbie's film leaves netizens impressed

Have you ever imagined, if Barbie is remade in Bollywood, who can be cast as Barbie doll and as handsome Ken? Watch this deepfake AI video, to see how Kangana and Hrithik beautifully fit as Barbie and Ken.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 03:48 PM IST

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-starrer Barbie is making records at the box office. Have you ever imagined an Indian version of it? A YouTube channel named The Indian Deepfaker has posted an edited Deepfake video of the Barbie trailer featuring Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan as Barbie and Ken.

The edited trailer titled as The Indian Barbie has Kangana and Hrithik's faces over Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s characters and imagined them as the lead stars of the film. In the deepfake clip, Kangana fits perfectly as Margot herself, perhaps because they have similar facial structures. She is seen sporting blond hair and pink outfits. Hrithik too is seen sporting blonde hair just like Gosling in the movie.

The video description on YouTube reads, “In this thrilling deepfake version of the Barbie trailer, we’ve seamlessly swapped Bollywood’s power duo, Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan, into the roles of the iconic characters, previously portrayed by Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie.”

“With all permissions and due diligence in place, we’ve brought together the best of both worlds to create an extraordinary fusion of talent and creativity. Witness the enchanting chemistry of Kangana and Hrithik as they embark on an epic adventure in the Barbie universe.”

Here's the trailer 

As soon as the trailer was shared, many netizens applauded the YouTuber for his editing. An internet user wrote, "Why is this not trending??? Super dope and amazing work!" Another internet user wrote, "Wow bro perfect artwork .your work is Amazing." A netizen wrote, "Your edit make news .this is a beautiful edit .they are looking perfect." One of the netizens applauded the on-screen presence of Hrithik and Kangana's deep fake, "They look great together just look at there on screen chemistry in krish 3 now this, hey can u edit padmaavat climax scene with kangana like this if possible pls do it great work u have done on this one!" 

For the unversed, Hrithik and Kangana shared screenspace in Kites (2010) and Krrish 3 (2013). The two have been in a legal battle over defamation. Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie was released in cinemas on July 21, with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. The release of two poles-apart films started an internet phenomenon, Barbheimer. Till now, Barbie has earned $549 million worldwide. 

