Shaan's son Maahi talks about performing at Cannes Film Festival, admits he is privileged but... | Exclusive

Maahi talks about performing at Cannes Film Festival, and also an incident related to his father Shaan that inspired him.

Indian singer Shantanu Mukherjee, better known as Shaan, would be proud of his youngest son, Maahi (real name Shubh) for representing India at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. Maahi walked the red carpet of the prestigious event, promoted his new som Jaadugiri, and even performed before a huge crowd.

Soon after coming back to India, Maahi joined DNA India for an exclusive interaction. When asked about his experience of performing at Cannes, Maahi says, "I think it's incredible to do something like that, at an early age of the career. This is a big deal for me because it's such a prestigious stage. I'm feeling humbled and blessed."

Was Maahi nervous about facing such a huge crowd? Singer reveals, "Initially there was nervousness, I was very scared also, thinking, what should I perform? Will they like the performance? But as soon as you reach the stage, you forget everything. When you are able to entertain the audience, when you can make the audience sing the song, that is a big victory for the artiste. I was very happy achieving that." Not many people know that Maahi started singing at the early age of 9. His first song was in Ajay Devgn's Himmatwala (2013). Maahi was a part of the chorus singing Bum Pe Laat.

For his new song, Maahi got appreciation and support from his father's colleagues Kailash Kher and even Arijit Singh. When asked if this privilege of hailing from a strong background makes him feel more responsible, he adds, "They have that feeling ki 'Arey yeh apna bacha hai. He's the son of our good friend'. But it's my responsibility to prove the worth of that privilege. It's up to me to make the good out of it. Work hard, do my riyaaz so that they also think that I'm taking it seriously."

Maahi also discussed one quality of his father, that inspired him as an artiste. "I remember one day my father had a high fever. He was down with a high temperature, and he had to do a live show. Despite the condition, dad fulfilled his commitment, and didn't throw any tantrums, koi bahana nahi. He went to the stage and killed it. That's what I aspire to be." At last, when asked about his dream collaboration, he reveals, "Of course, I want to jam with my father, I'm working hard to manifest that. Also, I want to voice for Ranveer Singh and Sidharth Malhotra."

