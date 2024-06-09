Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

J-K: 10 pilgrims die as bus plunges into Gorge in Reasi

Meet actor, who decided to become pilot after flops, playing villain against Salman changed his life, his daughter is...

Sania Mirza embarks on spiritual Hajj journey, seeks forgiveness for 'wrongdoings'

Shaan's son Maahi talks about performing at Cannes Film Festival, admits he is privileged but... | Exclusive

Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar attend PM Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony, share heartwarming hug, photo goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

J-K: 10 pilgrims die as bus plunges into Gorge in Reasi

Meet actor, who decided to become pilot after flops, playing villain against Salman changed his life, his daughter is...

Sania Mirza embarks on spiritual Hajj journey, seeks forgiveness for 'wrongdoings'

Signs of heart problems that appear in morning

8 dumbest animals in world

Indian states with maximum non-vegetarian population

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Chirag Paswan Exclusive Interview: Will Chirag Paswan Contest Bihar Assembly Elections With NDA Too?

Narendra Modi Swearing-In Ceremony: Who All Are The Special Invitees For The June 9 Event ?

Operation Arnon: Israel Rescues 4 Hostages In Gaza Held By Hamas On October 7 Attack

Meet actor, who decided to become pilot after flops, playing villain against Salman changed his life, his daughter is...

Shaan's son Maahi talks about performing at Cannes Film Festival, admits he is privileged but... | Exclusive

Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar attend PM Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony, share heartwarming hug, photo goes viral

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Shaan's son Maahi talks about performing at Cannes Film Festival, admits he is privileged but... | Exclusive

Maahi talks about performing at Cannes Film Festival, and also an incident related to his father Shaan that inspired him.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 09, 2024, 07:49 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Shaan's son Maahi talks about performing at Cannes Film Festival, admits he is privileged but... | Exclusive
Shaan
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Indian singer Shantanu Mukherjee, better known as Shaan, would be proud of his youngest son, Maahi (real name Shubh) for representing India at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. Maahi walked the red carpet of the prestigious event, promoted his new som Jaadugiri, and even performed before a huge crowd. 

Soon after coming back to India, Maahi joined DNA India for an exclusive interaction. When asked about his experience of performing at Cannes, Maahi says, "I think it's incredible to do something like that, at an early age of the career. This is a big deal for me because it's such a prestigious stage. I'm feeling humbled and blessed." 

Was Maahi nervous about facing such a huge crowd? Singer reveals, "Initially there was nervousness, I was very scared also, thinking, what should I perform? Will they like the performance? But as soon as you reach the stage, you forget everything. When you are able to entertain the audience, when you can make the audience sing the song, that is a big victory for the artiste. I was very happy achieving that." Not many people know that Maahi started singing at the early age of 9. His first song was in Ajay Devgn's Himmatwala (2013). Maahi was a part of the chorus singing Bum Pe Laat. 

For his new song, Maahi got appreciation and support from his father's colleagues Kailash Kher and even Arijit Singh. When asked if this privilege of hailing from a strong background makes him feel more responsible, he adds, "They have that feeling ki 'Arey yeh apna bacha hai. He's the son of our good friend'. But it's my responsibility to prove the worth of that privilege. It's up to me to make the good out of it. Work hard, do my riyaaz so that they also think that I'm taking it seriously." 

Maahi also discussed one quality of his father, that inspired him as an artiste. "I remember one day my father had a high fever. He was down with a high temperature, and he had to do a live show. Despite the condition, dad fulfilled his commitment, and didn't throw any tantrums, koi bahana nahi. He went to the stage and killed it. That's what I aspire to be." At last, when asked about his dream collaboration,  he reveals, "Of course, I want to jam with my father, I'm working hard to manifest that. Also, I want to voice for Ranveer Singh and Sidharth Malhotra."

Read: This Sunny Deol film was being made with pan-India star, actress walked out after shoot, had no producer, it earned...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

List of 20 key names who will not be part of Narendra Modi's 3.0 cabinet

Dermal Repair Complex Review: Is it safe and effective?

Meet actor, who made his debut in Oscar-winning film, then had several flops, one OTT show changed his career, he is...

Meet woman, an engineer who cracked UPSC without coaching to become IPS officer, also a social media star, got AIR...

IndiGo, Air India flights come dangerously close at Mumbai airport runway, watch shocking video here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement