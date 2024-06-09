VK Pandian, Naveen Patnaik's close aide, quits politics after BJD's defeat in Odisha

The announcement came days after the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) suffered defeat in both Lok Sabha and assembly elections

Former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik's close aide VK Pandian announced retirement from active politics on Sunday. The announcement came days after the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) suffered defeat in both Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

In a video message, he said, "I am sorry if I have hurt anyone on this journey. I am sorry if this campaign narrative against me has had a part to play in BJD's loss..."

#WATCH | 5T Chairman & BJD leader VK Pandian says, "...Now consciously I decide to withdraw myself from active politics. I am sorry if I have hurt anyone on this journey. I am sorry if this campaign narrative against me has had a part to play in BJD's loss..."



