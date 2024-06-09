Twitter
VK Pandian, Naveen Patnaik's close aide, quits politics after BJD's defeat in Odisha

The announcement came days after the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) suffered defeat in both Lok Sabha and assembly elections

Shivam Verma

Updated : Jun 09, 2024, 04:00 PM IST

VK Pandian, Naveen Patnaik's close aide, quits politics after BJD's defeat in Odisha
Former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik's close aide VK Pandian announced retirement from active politics on Sunday. The announcement came days after the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) suffered defeat in both Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

In a video message, he said, "I am sorry if I have hurt anyone on this journey. I am sorry if this campaign narrative against me has had a part to play in BJD's loss..."

This is a breaking story. Refresh for more updates

