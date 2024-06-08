Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to pick family seat Rae Bareli over Wayanad: Sources

According to sources, Rahul Gandhi has decided to leave the Wayanad seat, and represent the Rae Bareli seat of Uttar Pradesh

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi won both Wayanad and Rae Bareli seats in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. After the results, there were speculations about which seat he will hold. According to sources, Rahul Gandhi has decided to leave the Wayanad seat, and represent the Rae Bareli seat of Uttar Pradesh.

The official announcement will be done in the next few days.

Earlier, Congress leader KC Venugopal said, "This decision has to be taken before the 17th and it will come in 3-4 days."

Rahul Gandhi won Rae Bareli seat by defeating BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh by a margin of 3,90,030 votes. Gandhi had contested this seat aiming to save the lone bastion of the party in the state after he lost Amethi in 2019.

He also won Wayanad seat, which paved his entry to the Lok Sabha in 2019. He defeated Communist Party of India-Marxist candidate Annie Raja by 3,64,422 votes.

Meanwhile on Saturday, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) members unanimously urged Rahul Gandhi to take on the role of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

This will be the first time that the Congress, since its ouster from power in 2014, will get the post of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. It failed to get the position in the past 10 years as its tally was below the requisite 10 per cent of total seats in the House, both in 2014 and 2019.

Venugopal also said the party's leaders and workers are charged up and asserted that the CWC sentiment is that the Congress' revival has begun.