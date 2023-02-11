Rana Daggubati, father Suresh Babu in legal trouble, face criminal charges in land grabbing case: Report

Credit: Rana Daggubati/Instagram

The Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati and his father have been named in the case filed by local businessman Pramod Kumar, who has alleged that father and son are pressuring him to vacate land that belongs to him.

The third additional chief metropolitan magistrate court at Nampally in the city has issued summons to them in this matter. According to the complaint, the disputed land in Shaikpet was leased out to him in 2014 by Suresh Babu. When the lease ended, Suresh Babu allegedly decided to sell the property to him for Rs 18 crore and a deal was struck.

Pramod Kumar claims that while he has made a payment of Rs 5 crore towards the deal, Suresh Babu has not bothered to complete sale and registration processes. The complainant has alleged that before the matter could be resolved, Suresh Babu transferred the property to his son Rana`s name.

Last year, Rana Daggubati deleted all his posts on Instagram and shocked his fans by leaving his Instagram profile completely blank. Before deleting all photos, the actor said that he would soon be on 'social media sabbatical'.

Here's Rana's Instagram feed

Later, Rana took his Twitter and wrote, "Work in progress! Taking a social media sabbatical. See you at the movies, Bigger. Better. Stronger, lots of love to all of you." Rana celebrated his second wedding anniversary with his wife Miheeka Bajaj on Monday and his wife even posted some loved-up pictures with him. Meehika dropped a string of pictures with the actor.

Soon after Rana's post, several of his fans got worried and shared his concern. A fan wrote, "hmm and for me its all the more a nice experience to see you on big screens having hit them as world-class premiers from the class (room) i saw you ...stay blessed now and always dear." Another fan stated, "Be happy and stay safe anna...Lets hit hard this time...take care." A netizen commented, "Wishing u the very best Sir..enjoy the social media break and come back to rule the movies!! Take care..." (With inputs from IANS)

