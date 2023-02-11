Meet Bigg Boss 16 finalist Shalin Bhanot whose bond with Tina Datta and Sumbul Touqeer created controversies

Credit: Shalin Bhanot/Instagram

Bigg Boss 16 finalist Shalin Bhanot is one of the most popular contestants of this season. He has been making headlines ever since he entered the controversial reality show hosted by superstar Salman Khan.

During his Bigg Boss 16 journey, fans witnessed Shalin Bhanot going through depression and anxiety attacks. He was lonely after his major fight with co-contestant Tina Datta. Viewers saw him crying and talking to the cameras as he had no one to talk to. Without a doubt, he is one of the strongest players in the history of Bigg Boss.

Today, let’s take a look at his journey.

Career:

Shalin Bhanot started his career as a contestant in the popular reality show MTV Roadies in 2004. After this he acted in various tv shows including Ayushmaan, Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Betiyaan Apni Yaa Paraaya Dhan, Sangam, Naaginn, Dill Mill Gayye, Do Hanson Ka Jodaa and others. He was also a participant in Nach Baliye 4 in 2008 and emerged as the winner.

Personal life

In 2009, Shalin Bhanot married actress Dalljiet Kaur. In 2014, the couple got blessed with their first child, a boy, Jayden Bhanot. However, he got divorced in 2015 after his ex-wife accused him of domestic violence.

Bigg Boss journey

Shalin Bhanot found himself in the middle of controversies when he became Tina Datta and Sumbul Touqeer’s friend. He confessed feelings for Tina Datta, however, the latter told the actor that Sumbul likes him. After this, Sumbul’s father appeared during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode and slammed Shalin and Tina. He even asked Sumbul to stay away from them.

After a few weeks, Sumbul’s father called her again and criticised Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta. When Shalin got to know about this, he lost his cool and got into a major fight with Sumbul.

Meanwhile, he and Tina came closer, but they also got into a major fight after Salman Khan warned the actor and said that Tina is faking her feelings for him. Their friendship sparked controversies and ended on a bad note.

Housemates often called Shalin ‘fake’ who keeps on acting all the time. However, Shalin proved everyone wrong and showed that is like that only and was playing whole-heartedly, therefore, he became one of the finalists after getting fans’ support.

