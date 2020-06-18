'Ayyapanum Koshiyum' director Sachy passes away; Nivin Pauly, Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas pay condolences

Malayalam writer-director K.R. Sachidanandan aka Sachy passed away on June 18, 2020

Malayalam writer-director K.R. Sachidanandan aka Sachy passed away on June 18, 2020. He had suffered a cardiac arrest on Tuesday and doctors treating him had said that two days are very crucial. Sachy was 48 and was admitted to the intensive care unit of a leading hospital in Thrissur. He was recovering from hip surgery when he suffered a cardiac arrest. Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly took to his Instagram page and announced this heartbreaking news.

He shared a photo of Sachy and wrote, "Shocked to hear the sudden demise of Sachy ettan. Indeed a big loss to Malayalam cinema. May his soul rest in peace!"

On Wednesday, IANS had reported that Prithviraj, Biju Menon, directors Renjith and B. Unnikrishnan came to the rescue of ailing Sachy and joined hands to see how the best medical care could have been given to him.

His close friends had got together and tried to rope in top experts to interact with the doctors who treated him. They also had expressed their desire to hire an air ambulance to shift him to another hospital if the situation demanded.

Sachy, a practising lawyer at the Kerala High court, turned to the film industry by first jointly writing scripts and then went solo. His second film as a director, Ayyapanum Koshyum, turned out to be the biggest grosser this year, till the lockdown kicked in.

He directed two films Anarkali released in 2015 starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Biju Menon, Priyal Gor and Miya George. While the other one is Ayyapanum Koshyum.