Anveshi Jain shares cryptic post on 'physical compliments', asks 'How will you win over a pretty girl'

The ‘Gandi Baat’ actress Anveshi Jain on Saturday took to Instagram and penned a long cryptic note about people. In her post, he talked about meeting people who are ‘similar’. Along with the note, she dropped motivational quotes on ‘non-physical compliments.’

She wrote, “Kabhi kabhi lagta hai na na, we are meeting the similar kind of people. They talk the exact same way, show shallow care, give physical compliments and carry distracted formal hi, hello conversations. I sometimes wonder how people lack effort even in connecting and communicating better sometimes. Just by being mindful of every conversation, you are going to have with people can just make your life better.”

She further mentioned, “Your dates can get multi-folds better, you presence will be enigmatic and your lover will be comforted well . . Sometimes we fight more and go round and round just because we lack the art of articulation and we think the partner lacks the understanding.”

She explains, “ Let’s talk about slide 1: 1. How will you win over a pretty girl if you are going to complimenting her like million others on Dm’s about hot bod and beauty. We are immune to physical compliments. I sure am. I am aware how I look . Compliment about things that are observant in nature . . We will be impressed!”

She added, “Second slide is self explanatory. Third - we are all guilty of it . Take 2 minutes extra , say the right things to your partner, your words have power over them .”

“4. Just because they are asking for apology doesn’t mean they are apologetic. And to make your sorry believable there’s a way to say it,” she concluded.

On the work front, Anveshi had worked in the series ‘Gandii Baat 2’, ‘Who’s Your Daddy’, ‘BOSS: Baap of Special Services’.