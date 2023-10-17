This lawyer, UPSC aspirant left job to become comedian, became Ranbir Kapoor's co-actor

This comedian studied law from NLU and prepared to appear for UPSC and finally found fame and success in the comedy industry. Know his inspiring story.

Stand-up comedy, as a career, is gaining recognition and many people are pursuing comedy as a full-time career. Many comedians including Zakir Khan, Kanan Gill, Biswa Kalyan Rath, and others have also gained huge popularity for their wit, comic timing and hilarious puns.

One more name that has become hugely popular is Anubhav Singh Bassi. Every child of this country knows who Bassi is. His catchphrase, "Buddy! Apke father aa gye" has spread like wildfire. His storytelling style of comedy is recognised not only in India but worldwide.

Anubhav Bassi is an Indian actor, YouTuber, and stand-up comedian who hails from a small town in Meerut, UP.

Bassi did his schooling at Dewan Public School and then he went to Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University, Lucknow in 2015 to pursue his graduation in LLB. After graduation, he dedicated some time to preparing for the UPSC exam.

Eventually, in 2017, he started doing open mics. Now he is a successful comedian and went on to sign contracts with Amazon Prime. Although he started his YouTube channel in 2016 but published his first video in 2019 with the title 'cheating'.

His first video went viral and it has been watched by over 8 crore people.

Bassi also appeared in a feature film directed by Luv Ranjan called 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. Bassi currently has around 2.5 million followers on Instagram. Millions of fans follow him and follow his work. He has toured in more than 35 cities all around the country.