Television

Television

Meet Tehelka Bhai, Bigg Boss 17 contestant, popular YouTuber who once failed as an actor, his net worth is...

Tehelka Bhai, aka Sunny Arya, wanted to become an actor but failed to pursue his dreams. And this led to the beginning of his new journey.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 06:36 PM IST

Bigg Boss 17 has taken a perfect start and the show has already made several headlines for its unique contestants and their unpredictable behaviour. Among the housemates, one player has a strong fan following and he has already created Tehelka (uproar), a popular YouTuber, and social media influencer, Tehelka Bhai. 

When Sunny Arya failed as an actor 

Born in a middle-class Punjabi family in Delhi, Sunny Arya, wanted to become an actor. In his 20s Sunny moved to Mumbai to pursue acting, but he faced rejection. After trying his luck as an actor, Sunny returned to Delhi. 

When Sunny Arya became Tehelka Bhai

In 2019, Sunny started his career on YouTube, with his channel Tehelka Prank. Sunny uploaded a variety of comical prank videos on the channel. Initially, his videos were based on pranks on the public. Later, he started making prank videos of his family members, and that gained immense recognition during the pandemic.

The story behind the name Tehelka 

As per a report, Tehelka was a mischievous child in the school, and he used to entertain his friends imitating the voice of a girl or an old man. His friends used to praise him for creating Tehelka with his jokes, and they named him Tehelka. When Sunny decided to start his YouTube channel, he adopted the title his friend gave to him. 

Net worth and popularity of Tehelka Bhai

As per a media report, Tehelka Bhai has a net worth of Rs 60 lakhs. Apart from his five YouTube channels, he also has an Instagram page with more than 7 million followers.  To date, Tehelka Bhai has received five silver buttons from YouTube. Sunny owns an MG Hector

Philantrophist Tehelka Bhai

Another reason behind Tehelka's super-strong fan following is his charitable work. One of his YouTube channels, Helping Sunny Arya has videos of Sunny offering assistance to the needy, providing food, clothing, wheelchairs and more. 

Personal life of Tehelka Bhai 

Tehelka Bhai is married to content creator Deepika Arya, and they have a daughter Iknoor Arya. The daily episodes of Bigg Boss 17 are currently being aired on Colors, and the 24X7 live channel is available on Jio Cinema. 

