Allu Arjun strikes iconic Pushpa pose with his wax statue at Madame Tussauds Dubai, calls it ‘milestone moment’

Allu Arjun and his daughter Arha strike his iconic pose from Pushpa: The Rise at Madame Tussauds Dubai.

After winning a National Award for his performance in Pushpa: The Rise, becoming the first Telugu actor to do so, Allu Arjun has now shared a photo from another ‘milestone moment’ and has fans beaming with joy.

On Friday, Madame Tussauds Dubai took to its official Instagram page and shared a photo of Allu Arjun posing with his wax statue. Not only this, the actor was seen striking his iconic Pushpa pose with the statue, while his daughter Arha was also seen imitating him. Sharing the picture, Madame Tussauds wrote, “Allu Arjun, Icon Star, the King of

Dance has arrived at Madame Tussauds Dubai.”

Not only this, but the actor also shared a photo on his Instagram story, and expressing gratitude for the wax statue, he wrote, “The Launch of Madame Tussaud's wax Statue today It's a Milestone moment for every actor.” Netizens showered love on the actor and heaped praise on him, congratulating him for the ‘milestone moment’. One of the comments read, “International star.” Another user commented, “AA looking at his competitors.” Another user commented, “The real pan India global star.”

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming movie Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil and is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 15. The film will clash with Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again which also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff among others in key roles.