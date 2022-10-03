Search icon
Alfaaz health update: Honey Singh's friend and singer's condition is stable, says Police

Alfaaz, Honey Singh's friend, was rushed to a private hospital after he was rammed by a tempo at Pal Dhaba in Mohali.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 05:49 PM IST

File Photo

Punjabi singer Alfaaz, who was attacked on Saturday night, is in stable condition after being admitted to a hospital in Mohali, police said on Monday.

The singer was rushed to a private hospital after he was rammed by a tempo at Pal Dhaba in Mohali. SP, Akshdeep Singh Aulakh told ANI, "Day before yesterday, Alfaaz was having dinner at a Dhaba, where a former employee was having an argument with worker Vicky because of some pending dues. The ex-employee Vicky, tried to flee from the dhaba with the owner's tempo. Alfaaz was standing outside the eatery and the headlights of the tempo were not working properly so he rammed the tempo into the singer, after that he was taken to the hospital and his now his condition is much better. Vicky managed to escape from the location. "

"Vicky belongs to Raipur Rani, Haryana, and a case has been registered against him at Sohna Police station but No previous criminal records of Vicky have been revealed so far," he added.

Fellow Punjabi singer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh took to his social media account and shared a picture of the Haye Mera Dil singer from the hospital which he captioned, "My brother @itsaslialfaaz has been attacked last night, Whoever planned this Mo*********er I won`t let u go !! Take my words !! Everyone pls pray for him."

He later deleted his post from his account. Hours after deleting the post, Yo Yo Honey Singh shared another post, in which he shared Alfaaz's health update and wrote, "Special thanx to Mohali police who caught the culprits who hit alfaaz with a tempo traveller on the road lastnite @itsaslialfaaz is now out of danger too."

For the unversed, Alfaaz, a Punjabi singer, is known for his super hit songs like Putt Jatt Da, Rickshaw, Gaddi and many more. The singer has collaborated with Yo Yo Honey Singh for chartbuster tracks like Haye Mera Dil, Bebo, Birthday Bash and Yaar Bathere. (With inputs from ANI)

