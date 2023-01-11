Ajith Kumar fan dies in bizarre accident after jumping off lorry while 'celebrating' Thunivu release in Chennai

Ajith Kumar in a still from Thunivu

A fan of actor Ajith Kumar died in a freak accident as he was celebrating the release of the star’s latest film Thunivu in Chennai on Wednesday. The action thriller was released in theatres on Wednesday ahead of Pongal. As per reports, the fan had come to watch the film’s first show and jumped off a moving vehicle following which he was injured.

News agency ANI reported that “Bharath Kumar, a fan of actor Ajith Kumar, who jumped in excitement from a slow-moving lorry succumbed to injuries on Poonamallee highways near Rohini theatre, Chennai.” The report stated that Kumar had come to watch the 1am show of the film at a theatre in Chennai. A case has been registered, informed Chennai Police officials.

Thunivu has released alongside Vijay’s Varisu ahead of Pongal, a big festive time for Tamil films traditionally. The two films, starring two of the biggest stars of the industry, have been heavily anticipated. Hence, the joint release has seen mass celebrations, processions, and even fights across the state.

Several videos and reports have shown how fans of both Ajith and Vijay are bursting crackers, dancing on the streets, and in places vandalising cinema halls around the release. News agency ANI shared a video from outside a hall in Chennai on Wednesday morning. It showed Ajith fans climbing up scaffolding at the venue and tearing down a poster of Varisu.

Thunivu has Ajith playing a bank robber and it sold tickets worth over Rs 10 crore in advance booking for the first day. Varisu is a family drama-cum action thriller that also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Prakash Raj. The film saw advance booking of Rs 11.49 crore for its first day and is projected to have a solid opening. Trade experts have predicted a Rs 150-crore Pongal extended weekend at the Tamil Nadu courtesy these two films.