Aishwarya Bhaskaran reveals she faced sexual harassment online: 'One man even sent me pictures of his private parts'

Aishwarya Bhaskaran/Twitter

Aishwarya Bhaskaran, who is predominantly seen in Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil films, started selling soaps in 2022 when she didn't find work opportunities in the entertainment industry. She also runs her YouTube channel, Multi Mommy, in which she uploads videos on home recipes and her soap business.

In one of the videos, the 51-year-old actress revealed that she has been facing sexual harassment in the past few days. The actress shared her number on social media so that customers can place orders for soaps, but she claimed that she started receiving "obscene" messages and pictures at night from "sexual perverts".

In the video, Aishwarya even told, "One man even sent me pictures of his private parts and another asked if he could see the soaps personally", adding that she received panic attacks on seeing such messages. The actress shared that she opened up about facing such harassment after her daughter's advice. Bhaskaran added that she hasn't yet taken up the matter with the cyber police but would do so if the abuse continues.

Daughter of actress Lakshmi, Aishwarya has appeared in multiple famous films such as Mohanlal's political thriller Praja, Butterflies in which she played a double role, Rajinikanth-starrer Yajaman, the National Award-winning film Housefull directed by R. Parthiban, and others.

The actress made her debut in the Hindi cinema in the action-crime drama Gardish written and directed by Priyadarshan. The film, released in 1993, also starred Jackie Shroff, Dimple Kapadia, Shammi Kapoor, Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Raj Babbar, Suresh Oberoi, and Annu Kapoor among others. A remake of the 1989 Malayalam film Kireedam, Gardish was a commercial success. Aishwarya's only other Bollywood credit includes a small-budget film called Abhishapt.



