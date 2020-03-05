After Jacqueline Fernandez, 'Bigg Boss 13' runner-up Asim Riaz to collaborate with DJ Snake?

Asim Riaz might not have won the Bigg Boss 13 trophy but he is on a career-high ever since he came out of the popular reality show. After his upcoming collaboration with Jacqueline Fernandez for a music video, Asim has yet another good news to share with his fans as he received a message from DJ Snake for a collaboration on a music video.

Jacqueline had shared a video on her Instagram story where she asks Asim who texted him to which he responds, "DJ Snake." She then asks Asim, "Are you guys collaborating?" to which Asim then says, "yes, very soon. I was contacted by his manager and I was like ‘let’s do it’!"

For the uninformed, the song that Asim and Jacqueline are shooting for is a folk number composed by Tanishk Bagchi and has been sung by Neha Kakkar. Speaking about working with Asim, Jacqueline, in a recent interview with IANS had said, "I am super excited to be working with Asim Riaz for the first time. The music video is going to be a visual treat for everyone. We’re looking forward to everyone seeing it. I loved working on this because it was a passion project for me."

"The song is very relevant and modern and will be extremely fun. I loved just the idea of it, too. The tale we’re telling through this music video is magical. The concept of the song and the music video were too enticing, for me to pass it up. The choreography and the steps are traditional and desi but have a modern touch too which overall fits beautifully in this story of eternal love. The team and I have been prepping and rehearsing to get every nuance right," Jacqueline added.