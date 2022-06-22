Headlines

Adipurush: Prabhas hikes his fee for Om Raut's directorial to a whopping Rs 120 crore?

Prabhas's film, slated for a release on January 12, 2023, Adipurush is an adaption of the Indian mythological saga Ramayana.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 22, 2022, 02:50 PM IST

There's no denying that OG pan-India superstar Prabhas's upcoming film Adipurush is one the most-awaited and talked-about movies of recent times. Directed by Om Raut and made on a whopping budget of Rs 500 crore (excluding the budget allotted for the film's print and publicity), besides Prabhas the film also stars  Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. 

Slated for a release on January 12, 2023, Adipurush is an adaption of the Indian mythological saga Ramayana. Ever since the project was announced, Prabhas' fans have been waiting with bated breath for any update about the film. However, it seems like the makers are going to take some more time to give fans a glimpse of what to expect from the magnum-opus. 

READ: 'Adipurush': Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon starrer gets postponed for 2023, new release date here

 

Meanwhile, a report in Bollywoodlife states that amid the film's ongoing shoot, Prabhas has hiked his fee and asked the makers for a whopping Rs 120 crore as a fee. The fee hike has left the makers in a fix since a significant portion of the film's shoot is still pending and with Prabhas reportedly hiking his fee, the film's budget goes up by nearly 25%, according to the report. 

"What's more astonishing is the actor's demand despite the disastrous performance of Radhe Shyam at the box office,” a source was quoted telling the portal.

Earlier in a statement, director Om Raut had said that Prabhas was undoubtedly the biggest star in India. he had also mentioned how wonderful a performer the actor was. "He has the most expressive eyes and it's a reflection of his heart. I have managed to get Prabhas to convey the emotions that I have wanted him to, through his eyes." he had added, "Apart from his work attitude, Prabhas brings home-cooked food on the sets. What I like about him is that he is always considerate of people on the sets, regardless of their stature."

Days ago, Prabhas was sighted at director Om Raut's Bandra apartment. Om Raut had organised a gala party at his Bandra residence, which was attended by Prabhas. In black jeans and a maroon top, Prabhas looked dapper and seemed to have worked out a new look. He also looked slimmer after losing some weight. These videos and pictures featuring Prabhas and Om Raut had gone viral on social media.

On the work front, besides Adipurush, Prabhas has Prashanth Neel's Salaar, after which he will be seen in a movie, which will be directed by Maruthi. Prabhas also has a huge project titled Spirit, which will be directed by Arjun Reddy fame Sandeep Vanga.

