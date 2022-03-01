'Adipurush': Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon starrer gets postponed for 2023, new release date here

To all the Prabhas fans out there, we have sad news for you. The much-awaited epic drama 'Adipurush' which was meant to release this August, has been postponed to next year. Now, Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan's Ramayana adaptation will hit cinemas on 12 January 2023. The producer of the film announced the new release date on the social media post which says, "Worldwide Theatrical Release in 3D on 12th Jan 2023."

'Adipurush' was slated to release on 11 August 2022. But T-Series' Bhushan Kumar decided to make way for Aamir Khan starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha.' Aamir Khan Productions thanked the 'Adipurush' team for allowing them to release their film on the same date. In a statement released by the team, it says, "This is to announce that our film, Laal Singh Chaddha, will not be releasing on 14th April as planned. This is because we are unable to complete the film in time. The film will now be releasing on 11 Aug 2022 in theatres worldwide. We would like to thank Mr Bhushan Kumar, T Series and Om Raut and the entire team of Adipurush from the bottom of our hearts. We would like to thank them for being so helpful and understanding, and for shifting the release date of their much awaited, Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, so that Laal Singh Chaddha can come on 11 Aug 2022."

'Adipurush' is an adaption of the Indian mythological saga 'Ramayana' and it stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan as Rama and Lankesh. Along with these two, Kriti Sanon will be seen playing Sita, and Sunny Singh as Laxmana. This epic drama is helmed by Om Raut, who has won the audience with 2020's blockbuster 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' starring Ajay Devgn.