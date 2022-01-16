Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan wears her mother Reena Dutta's saree, says she will raid more closets

Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Reena Dutta's daughter Ira Khan donned her mother's saree, and she posted her happiness on her social media. Ira has decided to wear saree on every Sunday, and she started the trend by wearing her mother's saree.

Ira posted two photos with a sweet caption that confirms that she will attack some closets for her Sunday ritual, "Saree Sunday! I love sarees. So I've decided I'm going to wear a saree every Sunday. For a few hours. I don't own that many so I'm going to raid various people's closets that way I don't even need place in my closet for them. This is mom's. From Calcutta. We think. Yes, I wore boots with my saree."

Check out Ira's look in saree

Ira is one of the few celebs who doesn't shy away from sharing her personal life on her social media. She has been quite vocal about her relationship with fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare on Instagram sharing their personal pictures and had also shared in 2020 that she was under depression for four years.

Taking to Instagram on Monday 10 January, Ira dropped pictures from her Germany visit with her boyfriend and revealed that she has been attempting to lose 20 kgs that she has gained in the last four-five years. She wrote, "I recently fasted for 15 days to help me kickstart my attempt to lose weight. I haven't been doing so well with the self-motivation and self-image department. I've been very active for most of my life and then in the past 4-5 years, I've been very inactive. I've put on 20kgs. And it's been really messing with my head."

She continued that she has found a new motivation to try harder. "Anyway, that among other things were on the list to work on in Germany. I didn't lose a significant amount of weight in numbers - not that I could sustain anyway. But I did find a renewed motivation to try harder. And I found a rhythm. I'm doing everything I can to hold on to it now", she wrote further in her post.