Thalapathy Vijay's Leo update: First song to be unveiled on THIS date

After the release of Varisu, Thalapathy Vijay’s fans have been brimming withjoy. Now, they cannot contain their excitement to watch his next, Leo. Helmed by ace filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, the action drama has been keeping movie buffs on their toes ever since its announcement. Now, the makers have dropped the latest update regarding the highly-anticipated drama. Adding to the buzz, the primary track from Leo will be released on June 22, on Thalapathy Vijay's birthday.

Announcing the same, the makers, Seven Screen Studios, wrote on Twitter, "Song update kudukka #NaaReady, Neenga ready dhane? #LeoFirstSingle releasing on June 22nd."

The announcement poster features the protagonist at his sassy best. He enjoys a cigarette while firing a pistol in the air at the same time. We can also see a party theme in the background. If the poster is any hint, Naa Ready is doing to be a perfect party number.

Leo's teaser release date

It was reported earlier that the teaser of Leo will also be released on Thalapathy Vijay's birthday, on June 22. In addition to this, superstar Kamal Haasan is believed to have lent his voice to the much-awaited preview.

About Leo

Actress Trisha Krishnan has been roped in as the leading lady of the movie opposite Thalapathy Vijay. The diva will be seen sharing screen space with the Beast actor after a long gap of 14 years. Sanjay Dutt will essay the role of the antagonist of the film. Going by the reports, the Munna Bhai MBBS actor will be seen as Thalapathy Vijay's father in Leo.

Thalapathy Vijay is expected to play a 40s gangster in his next. He will be shown running a chocolate factory in Kashmir in an attempt to stay away from the world of crime.

Leo enjoys a stellar cast with Gautham Vasudev Menon, Arjun Sarja, Mysskin, Priya Anand, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Mathew Thomas in crucial roles.

Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer, while Manoj Paramahamsa has taken care of the camera work.

The Tamil drama will be hitting the theatres on October 19, 2023, with dubbed versions in Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

Over and above this, Thalapathy Vijay has also announced Thalapathy68 with director Venkat Prabhu. The untitled venture will most likely see Jyothika as the female lead.