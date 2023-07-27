Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s goofy vacay photos from Bali challenge you to ‘spot the monkey’ — Take a look

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently treated the netizens with another set of fun vacay photos where she and her friend can be seen posing for selfies with a monkey during their visit to the Ubud Monkey Forest.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s latest holiday pictures have left her fans and followers in awe. Continuing the trend of sharing her vacay photos, the actress delighted her Instagram followers with another set of fun photos. In one photo, Samantha, along with her friend Anusha Swamy, is seen striking a playful pose with a monkey, while capturing a selfie. The post also features two videos of monkeys enjoying in the water. With a touch of humor, Samantha captioned the goofy post from her visit to the Ubud Monkey Forest. She challenged her followers to “Spot the monkey.”

The happy snapshots offer a glimpse into Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s adventurous escapades, spreading cheer among her fans and admirers.

Earlier, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to the Stories section of Instagram and dropped a cute car selfie with her buddy, Anusha Swamy. Captioning the post, “Lezzzzzz goooo!!!” she tagged her friend. The picture features the Super Delux actress posing in a pink strappy top, matching cap, and groovy black shades.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on a short break

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been facing a few health issues for a while. She was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease, Myositis, last year. The condition causes chronic inflammation in the muscles. Ice baths have proved to be useful in alleviating sore muscles and inflammation, and hence Samantha was recently seen taking an ice bath during her Bali vacation.

After wrapping up the shoots for her forthcoming projects, the star has taken a break to focus on her health.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s upcoming projects

Samantha Ruth Prabhu plays the female lead in two upcoming projects — Kushi and Citadel.

She will be seen sharing screen space with Vijay Deverakonda in Shiva Nirvana's directorial Kushi. Financed by the Mythri Movie Makers banner, the romantic entertainer will be released in theatres on September 1. The Telugu film will also have dubbed versions in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Additionally, Samantha has also signed up to play the female lead in the action-packed show Citadel. An Indian version of the American show of the same name, Citadel also has Varun Dhawan as part of its primary cast, along with Emma Canning, Apoorva Arora, Ishita Chauhan, Shruti Seth, Thakur Anoop Singh, Sikandar Kher, Udhayabanu Maheshwaran, and Ninad Mahajani playing ancillary roles.