Mohanlal's birthday wish for wife Suchitra is pure couple goals

Mohanlal's post included a romantic picture with his wife.

Mohanlal is one of the most well-known names in the Malayalam film industry. Aside from charming the fans with his impeccable acting skills, he also keeps treating them to adorable social media posts. Most recently, the actor took to his Instagram handle and wished his better half Suchitra Mohanlal on her birthday, "Happy Birthday, dear Suchi! With endless love and prayers, I wish you a blessed year ahead!" The post included a romantic picture of the couple, most likely from one of their holidays.

In April, Mohanlal celebrated his 35th wedding anniversary with Suchitra Mohanlal. Marking the special occasion, the Malayalam star dropped a heart-warming post on his Instagram account, which gave a glimpse into the anniversary celebrations, “From Tokyo with love: Celebrating 35 years of love & soulmateship!” The photograph featured Mohanlal adorably feeding his wife a piece of cake. The couple celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary in Japan on the sets of Mohanlal's Barroz.

Mohanlal's upcoming projects

Touted to be one of the most expensive Malayalam ventures of all time, Barroz is presently in the last leg of production. Along with directing the drama, Mohanlal is also playing the lead in the film. Based on the novel Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure, the flick will also have Maya, Sara Vega, Tuhin Menon, Guru Somasundaram, and Cesar Lorente Raton in crucial roles.

Apart from this, Mohanlal has also finished the first schedule of his highly anticipated drama Malaikottai Vaaliban. Directed by Lijo Jose Pallisery, the film also features Manikandan R. Achari, Sonalee Kulkarni, and Hareesh Peradi. Prashant Pillai has rendered the music for the film.

In addition to this, Mohanlal will reunite with Prithviraj Sukumaran for the sequel to their 2019 blockbuster movie, Lucifer. The actor will reprise his iconic character Stephen Nedumpilly aka Khuresh Ab'raam in L2: Empuraan.

Mohanlal is also set to reprise his role as George Kutty in the third installment in the popular franchise Drishyam. Jeethu Joseph will be taking charge as the director for the film. Meena, Ansiba, and Esther Anil play pivotal roles in Drishyam 3. The remaining cast of the film has been kept under wraps for now.