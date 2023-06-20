Maddock Films to work on desi adaptations of Arabian Nights; details here

Maddock Films' lineup includes a yet-to-be-titled romantic drama. (Credits: Instgaram)

Following the success of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Maddock Films has decided to work on the desi adaptation of Arabian Nights. If the reports are to be believed, the film will be based on the epic tale of Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves and standalone projects on Aladdin and Sinbad. Very few details about the project have been revealed. Producer Dinesh Vijan said in an interview that Maddock Films will continue to make stories that are “powerful.”

An Arabian Nights adaptation

During a recent interaction with Variety, Dinesh Vijan from Maddock Films opened up on the matter saying, “The new purchasing power, the new India needs stories, which are within India. The next phase of what we want to try and do is, we want to up the ante, we still want to make stories which are powerful, but if you have to go in theatres, we need to make them larger.” Further tit-bits regarding the cinematic adaptation of Arabian Nights like the cast and crew will be unveiled only in the future.

Maddock Films' horror comedy universe

It might be exciting to know that Maddock Films is on its way to creating a horror-comedy universe. This will include their forthcoming venture, Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana in the lead. All of them will be seen reprising their roles from Amar Kaushik's 2018 blockbuster, Stree.

Maddock Film's exciting lineup

Along with Stree 2, Maddock Films' lineup further includes a yet-to-be-titled romantic drama. The project has Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, Dharmendra, and Dimple Kapadia in key roles. The movie is slated for release on December 7 this year.

Maddock Films also has the suspense drama Murder Mubarak in the making. Made under the direction of Homi Adjania, the drama will premiere on Netflix India. Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Pankaj Tripathi, and Sanjay Kapoor are a part of the movie's core cast.

The production house is also working on the action drama, Tehran featuring John Abraham and Manushi Chhillar, Ikkis led by Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra, Chhaava fronted by Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, and Shiddat 2 starring Sunny Kaushal and Parineeti Chopra.