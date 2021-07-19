Police Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for Sub Inspector, Sergeant posts in West Bengal - Details here

WB Police SI and Sergeant Recruitment 2021: West Bengal Police is inviting applications for 330 Sub-Inspector (Unarmed Branch) and Sergeant posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, wbpolice.gov.in. A total of 330 vacancies are available of which 181 are for Sub-Inspector of Kolkata Police, 27 for Sub-Inspectress. The last date to apply for the recruitment is August 19, 2021.

Starting Date of online application submission: July 19, 2021

Last Date of online application submission: August 19, 2021

Last Date for Payment of Fee: August 21, 2021

West Bengal Police Recruitment 2021 Details

Post: Sub-Inspector (SI) (Unarmed Branch)

No. of Vacancy: 181

Pay Scale: 32,100 – 82,900/- Level-10

Post: Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch)

No. of Vacancy: 27

Pay Scale: 32,100 – 82,900/- Level-10

Post: Sergeant

No. of Vacancy: 122

Pay Scale: 32,100 – 82,900/- Level-10

Eligibility Criteria: The candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized university or its equivalent.

Age Limit: 20 to 27 years

Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Debit Cards/Credit Cards/Net-Banking of any Bank. Fees can be paid through different e-wallets also.

For Gen/OBC: 270/-

For SC/ST: 25/- (Processing Fee)

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply at wbpolice.gov.in.

Selection Process: Selection will be through Preliminary Written Examination, Physical Standard & Physical Efficiency Test, final Written Examination, and Personality Test.

Training and Examination: The candidates selected for appointment to the posts of Sub-Inspector (Unarmed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police shall be required to undergo a course of training in accordance with the Police Regulation Calcutta and/or such rules and regulations as prescribed from time to time. They shall also be required to pass out of Swami Vivekananda State Police Academy, Subsidiary Training Centre, or Police Training School as the case may be after having undergone a prescribed course of training.

Notification: wbprb.apply