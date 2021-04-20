UPSC postpones civil services, other exams: Latest update on revised dates, other details

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday (April 19) postponed the tests and interviews of some examinations amid the massive surge in the COVID-19 caseload in the country.

The dates for the interviews and recruitment test, where candidates and advisers are required to travel from all parts of the country, will be reviewed from time to time. Revised schedules of the same will be notified on the website of the UPSC.

Any other decision regarding examinations, recruitments and interviews will be available on the commission's website.

As and when dates are decided for the deferred tests/interviews, it will be ensured that candidates are given a notice of at least 15 days.

"The Commission considered rapidly changing circumstances, health considerations, lockdown restrictions including social distancing norms and aggravating situation enforced due to the pandemic. The Commission has decided that it will not be possible to conduct examinations and interviews for the present," an official statement read.