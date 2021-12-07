NDA 2 Result 2021 to be declared soon at upsc.gov.in - Know steps to check

NDA 2 2021 result will soon be declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Candidates who appeared for the UPSC NDA 2 2021 exam will be able to check their qualifying status online on the official website - upsc.gov.in.

The NDA 2 2021 exam was held on November 14, 2021 in offline mode.

Candidates who qualify will be eligible to appear in the services selection board (SSB) interview which will be conducted for five days. The SSB interview comprises Officer Intelligence Rating (OIR) tests, Picture Perception Description Test (PPDT), Group activities, one interview, etc. After completing the SSB, the authorities will release the final merit list.

How to check NDA 2 2021 result?

Step 1: Go to the official website - upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the “Active Examinations” link under the “Examination” tab on the web page (when declared).

Step 3: Then check for the NDA 2 2021 written exam result link and click on it.

Step 4: The NDA 2 result will appear on the screen as a pdf file.

Step 5: Press CTRL+F to search for your roll number in the pdf file.

Step 6: Download the NDA 2 result 2021 as a PDF for future reference.