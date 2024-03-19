Twitter
Education

UPSC 2024 prelims exam postponed due to Lok Sabha Elections, to be held on...

Earlier, the UPSC prelims exam 2024 was scheduled to be held on May 26.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Mar 19, 2024, 07:07 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

The UPSC CSE exam has been postponed due to the schedule of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. The prelims exam will now be held on June 16, 2024. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on May 26.  UPSC Notification 2024 was released on 14 February 2024. In a statement on its website, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) said it decided to postpone the civil services prelims exam from May 26 to June 16.

"Due to the schedule of the impending General Election, the Commission has decided to postpone the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination – 2024 which also serves as screening test for Indian Forest Service Examination, 2024 from 26-05-2024 to 16-06-2024,” the commission said in a notification on its official website.

The UPSC civil services exam is considered one of the toughest exams in India. Lakhs of candidates apply for the exam every year to become IAS, IPS and IFS. This year, the UPSC 2024 notification was released last month on February 14. Last time, UPSC CSE was rescheduled in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic. 

READ | Meet cricketer-turned-IPS officer who quit his lucrative job to crack UPSC exam, got AIR 103, currently posted at...

