Meet cricketer-turned-IPS officer who quit his lucrative job to crack UPSC exam, got AIR 103, currently posted at...

In first three attempts, he couldn’t clear the UPSC Prelims exam, but he never gave up on his preparation.

Karthik Madhira who is from Hyderabad, has a fantastic story that goes against the common belief that he shifted gears from a cricket career to don the prestigious uniform of the Indian Police Service (IPS). Let's discover Karthik Madhira's journey from the cricket pitch to the Indian Police Service (IPS).

Karthik Madhira hails from Hyderabad and played cricket at the Under-13, Under-15, Under-17, and Under-19 levels as well as at the university level until his career took an unexpected turn.

Karthik Madhira graduated from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) with a degree in Computer Science Engineering before joining the Indian Police Service. According to media reports, Karthik switched from being a cricketer to aspiring for the IPS due to personal reasons and an injury. During this time, he even worked at Deloitte for 6 months but quickly realized that his heart lay elsewhere and then he started preparing for the civil services.

The setbacks Karthik experienced early on did not deter him. He took three attempts at the Prelims exam and failed, but he never gave up studying, especially for his elective sociology subject. In 2019, he cleared the Prelims, Mains, and Interview with an AIR of 103, marking his fourth consecutive successful attempt.

The success and sense of belonging he felt throughout his IPS training confirmed his desire to pursue a career in law enforcement, and although he switched from cricket to IPS, he never lost his love for the game. Reports state that he is currently assigned to the Maharashtra cadre. The ace cricket player is nowadays an ASP in Lonavala. He approaches his role with the same commitment and diligence that he showed in his cricket matches.