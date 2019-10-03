UP Police Constable Additional exam 2019: Results declared, check @ uppbpb.gov.in.

The exam was held on January 27 and January 28 across various centres in UP.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) released the results for UP Police Constable Additional exam 2019. Candidates can check their results on the official website- uppbpb.gov.in.

The candidates who qualified for the exams will have to appear for a Physical Standard Test (PST) and document verification.

Steps to check the results for UP Police Constable Additional exam:

Step 1. Visit the official website- uppbpb.gov.in.

Step 2. On the notice section, click on the link that says 'Results for UP Police Constable Additional exam 2019.'

Step 3. A new window will appear with all the shortlisted candidates

Step 4. Download and take a print out of the result for future reference.