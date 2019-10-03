Headlines

UP Police Constable Additional exam 2019: Results declared, check @ uppbpb.gov.in.

The exam was held on January 27 and January 28 across various centres in UP.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 03, 2019, 04:05 PM IST

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) released the results for  UP Police Constable Additional exam 2019. Candidates can check their results on the official website- uppbpb.gov.in.

The exam was held on January 27 and January 28 across various centres in Uttar Pradesh.

The candidates who qualified for the exams will have to appear for a Physical Standard Test (PST) and document verification.

Steps to check the results for UP Police Constable Additional exam:

Step 1. Visit the official website-  uppbpb.gov.in.

Step 2. On the notice section, click on the link that says 'Results for UP Police Constable Additional exam 2019.'

Step 3. A new window will appear with all the shortlisted candidates

Step 4. Download and take a print out of the result for future reference.

