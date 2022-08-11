TS CPGET 2022 starts today, check important exam day guidelines here

File Photo

The Telangana State Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests, TS CPGET 2022 will begin today - August 11, 2022, and will go on till August 23, 2022.

The exam is being conducted by Osmania University, Hyderabad and candidates can download their TS CPGET hall tickets from the official website - www.cpget.tsche.ac.in. The TS CPGET Exam will be held in three slots every day - 9:30 am to 11:00 am, 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm, and 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm.

TS CPGET 2022: Important exam day guidelines

Candidates should reach the CPGET Exam Hall at least 1.5 hours before the exam begins (According to your slot timing). Do this to avoid last-minute delays in exams.

Candidates should carry their TS CPGET 2022 Hall Ticket to the exam centre. They should also carry valid ID proof. If asked to present it, students must have their Hall Ticket with them.

Electronic gadgets like mobile phones, Bluetooth, etc are not allowed in the exam centre.

Candidates are advised to wear a mask and follow Covid-19 safety protocols.

It is important to note that TS CPGET 2022 Results are likely to be declared after 15-20 days after the exam is over. The final admissions will be done only based on TS CPGET Counselling 2022. The counselling schedule will be released later.