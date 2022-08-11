Search icon
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Who is Bhadra and why Rakhi is not tied during Bhadra Kaal?

According to religious beliefs, auspicious works are not done in Bhadra Kaal. This is the reason that even Rakhi is not tied in Bhadra Kaal.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 09:04 AM IST

Raksha Bandhan 2022 is today - August 11, 2022. The festival celebrates the eternal bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie multicoloured Rakhi on their brother's wrist and desire for their long life. The brother, on the other hand, swears to safeguard his sister. 

There is a practice of tying Rakhi at an auspicious hour on the day of Raksha Bandhan. According to religious beliefs, auspicious works are not done in Bhadra Kaal. This is the reason that even Rakhi is not tied in Bhadra Kaal.

Know who is Bhadra and why you should never tie rakhi during Bhadra Kaal

According to the Puranas, Bhadra is the sister of Shanidev and the daughter of Suryadev. Her nature is also considered harsh like his brother Shani. In order to understand the nature of Bhadra, Lord Brahma has given her a special place in the time calculation i.e. Panchang. The Hindu calendar is divided into 5 major parts. These are Tithi, Vaar, Yoga, Nakshatra, and Karana. It consists of 11 Karanas, out of which the 7th Karana Vishti is named Bhadra.

Why is Rakhi not tied during Bhadra Kaal? 

During Bhadra Kaal, travel and auspicious work, etc are prohibited. Raksha Bandhan is considered an auspicious day, and because of this, Rakhi is not tied during this time. It is believed that Shurpanakha tied the Rakhi to Raavan during the Bhadra Kaal period, after which his palace was destroyed. 

The Panchang states that the Sawan month's full moon day (Shravan/Sawan Purnima) would begin at 10:38 am on August 11, 2022, and end at 7.05 am on August 12, 2022. Bhadrakal starts on August 11 from dawn until 8:51 p.m.

