TNEA 2020: Online registrations for engineering admission open, check @tndte.gov.in

Tamil Nadu has begun the admissions process for engineering colleges all across the state. The registration process has begun, and concerned candidates need to apply before August 16.

Candidates can apply by going to the official website-tndte.gov.in.

According to media reports, the last date of submission for registration form is August 16.

The rank list will be released on September 7, and general counselling will begin from from17 September to 6 October.

As per reports, Tamil Nadu has set up 52 service centres across the state to help students file applications, and help in the process of online counselling.

Until now, 65 colleges had registered for counselling, and more colleges are yet to register. Colleges can add seats till August 15.

The cut-off marks for counselling will focus mainly on three subject-Physics, Chemistry, Maths.

This year the subjectwise pass percentage of the class 12 boards results of Physics, Chemistry, Maths are 95.94%, 95.82%, and 96.31%.

This year, the Tamil Nadu 12th results 2020 was delayed in view of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak. Last year, the results were released on April 19 and around 91.30% of students had qualified for higher education.