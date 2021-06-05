Tamil Nadu Class 12 Board Exams 2021: Chief Minister MK Stalin cancels TN HSC +2 exam - details here

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin cancelled the Class 12 state board exams 2021 based on the advice of domain experts and the medical committee amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, on Saturday (June 5).

He said that he received feedback that the mental and physical well being of students is of paramount importance

The Education Department Experts Committee will be formed to determine how marks will be awarded to the class 12 board students.

The Tamil Nadu government also stresses that the Central government should cancel all national level entrance exams such as NEET.

Last month, the government of Tamil Nadu decided to cancel the TN SSLC or Class 10 board exams, along with the Class 11 exams in the state, due to the demands of parents and students in view of the Covid-19 situation across the state.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government on Saturday (June 5) decided to extend the lockdown till June 14. However, the restrictions will be eased in several districts where the infection cases are declining or under control.

There are 11 districts in the state where the COVID-19 cases are high, and districts with relaxations of movement require an e-registration. The districts which are still brimming with the infection are Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Myladuthurai.