SSC constable GD Recruitment 2021: Dates, other important updates candidates must know

SSC constable GD Recruitment 2021: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced that they will be releasing the official notification for the recruitment of Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021 in the first week of May, 2021.

The notification for exam was earlier scheduled to be released on March 3, 2021, but got postponed due to some reason. SSC will announce the date for examination in the month of May.

Here’s a direct link to the notification by SSC.

The SSC annual exam is conducted to recruit constables in different armed forces of the country. To appear for this exam, a candidate must have passed Class 10. The minimum age limit to sit for the exam is 18 years and maximum age is 23 years.

The recruitment process is based on four rounds- Computer Based Test (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), and Medical Examination.

Candidates who wish to appear for the SSC recruitment exam 2021 are advised to regularly keep checking the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in for any new information regarding the exams.