SSC CGL Tier 1 2022-23 exam dates OUT: Exam pattern, admit card details and other important information here

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 05:47 PM IST
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the exam dates for SSC CGL Tier 1 2022-23 today (October 31). The SSC CGL 2022-23 tier 1 examination is scheduled to begin from December 1 to 13, through an online computer-based mode. SSC released the confirmed date and time of the CGL exam 2022 on Twitter.
SSC CGL 2022-23 Tier 1 admit card: How to download
- Visit the official website of the-- ssc.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download SSC CGL 2022-23 Tier 1 Admit Card”
- Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option
- Your SSC CGL 2022-23 Tier 1 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen
- Download it and take a printout of it for future reference
- For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of the Staff Selection Commission.
SSC CGL 2022-23 Tier 1: Exam pattern
- SSC CGL 2022-23 Tier 1 Exam will be held in computer-based mode.
- The examination will be held in objective type multiple choice questions.
- The SSC CGL 2022 questions will be conducted both in English and Hindi except for the English Comprehension section.
- For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of 0.5.