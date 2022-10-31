Search icon
SSC CGL Tier 1 2022-23 exam dates OUT: Exam pattern, admit card details and other important information here

SSC CGL Tier 1 2022-23 exam dates have been released.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 05:47 PM IST

SSC CGL Tier 1 2022-23 exam dates | Photo: PTI

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the exam dates for SSC CGL Tier 1 2022-23 today (October 31). The SSC CGL 2022-23 tier 1 examination is scheduled to begin from December 1 to 13, through an online computer-based mode.  SSC released the confirmed date and time of the CGL exam 2022 on Twitter. 

SSC CGL 2022-23 Tier 1 admit card: How to download 

  • Visit the official website of the-- ssc.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download SSC CGL 2022-23 Tier 1 Admit Card”
  • Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option
  • Your SSC CGL 2022-23 Tier 1 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen
  • Download it and take a printout of it for future reference
  • For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of the Staff Selection Commission.

SSC CGL 2022-23 Tier 1: Exam pattern

  • SSC CGL 2022-23 Tier 1 Exam will be held in computer-based mode.
  • The examination will be held in objective type multiple choice questions.
  • The SSC CGL 2022 questions will be conducted both in English and Hindi except for the English Comprehension section.
  • For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of 0.5.
