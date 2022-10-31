SSC CGL Tier 1 2022-23 exam dates OUT: Exam pattern, admit card details and other important information here

SSC CGL Tier 1 2022-23 exam dates | Photo: PTI

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the exam dates for SSC CGL Tier 1 2022-23 today (October 31). The SSC CGL 2022-23 tier 1 examination is scheduled to begin from December 1 to 13, through an online computer-based mode. SSC released the confirmed date and time of the CGL exam 2022 on Twitter.

SSC CGL 2022-23 Tier 1 admit card: How to download

Visit the official website of the-- ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download SSC CGL 2022-23 Tier 1 Admit Card”

Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option

Your SSC CGL 2022-23 Tier 1 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of the Staff Selection Commission.

SSC CGL 2022-23 Tier 1: Exam pattern