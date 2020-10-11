School reopening: From UP to Maharashtra, check state-wise updates on resumption of classes

While the Centre has given a go-ahead for the graded reopening of schools from October 15, many states including Haryana and Meghalaya are still unsure and are assessing the situation amid rising number of COVID-19 cases.

States like Delhi, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh have decided against the reopening of schools.

According to the latest guidelines under Unlock 5, schools, colleges and other educational institutions outside COVID-19 containment zones can reopen after October 15. However, the final decision on reopening has been left with the states and Union territories.

When will schools reopen? State-wise updates

Delhi

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister last week had said that all schools in the national capital will remain closed for students till October 31.

Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government has given conditional permission to reopen schools from October 19 for classes 9 to 12.

According to the guidelines by the Uttar Pradesh government and MHA, the classes will run in two shifts and written consent from the parents would be sought.

Karnataka

The Karnataka government has said it is in no hurry to reopen schools and will take a call on the issue after evaluating all aspects.

"Neither our government nor the Department of Education is rushing to open schools under any circumstances. The health and safety of our children is very important to us," said Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar.

Chhattisgarh

The Chhattisgarh government has said schools in the state will continue to remain closed till further orders in view of the pandemic.

Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government has said it will assess the COVID-19 situation post-Diwali. Till then, schools will continue to remain closed.

"Schools will not reopen in Maharashtra till Diwali is over. After Diwali, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will assess the situation before taking any decision," Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said.

Gujarat

The Gujarat government has also said it is likely to consider reopening schools only after Diwali.

Meghalaya

The Meghalaya government has sought feedback from parents before taking a final decision on the reopening of schools in the state.

According to Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui, the state government has decided that upper primary schools will be reopened only for clearing studies-related doubts of students of classes 6, 7, and 8, as is being done for the secondary and higher secondary school students from October 15.

Puducherry

The Puducherry government had allowed the reopening of schools from October 8 for grade 9 to 12.

Classes have resumed for 10 and 12 students, but only on a trial basis, Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy said on Thursday.

"We will watch the situation for a week. In case any setback in the health of the students is seen, we will reconsider the decision to re-open the schools," the Chief Minister said.

According to Puducherry's Director of Education Rudra Goud, classes would be held only for half a day on all six days in a week until further orders.

Haryana

While the Haryana government is contemplating reopening schools for classes 6 to 9 to enable the students to take guidance from teachers, no final decision has been taken yet.

Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided against the reopening of schools till November 2.

West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said a decision will be taken only after mid-November.

School reopening guidelines

The education ministry released guidelines last week for the reopening of schools, including thorough cleaning and disinfection of the premises, flexibility in attendance, no assessment for up to three weeks and ensuring a smooth transition from home-based schooling during the coronavirus-induced lockdown to formal schooling.

It also asked the states and Union territories to frame their own standard operating procedures (SOPs) for health and safety precautions, based on their local requirements.

Universities and schools across the country were ordered shut on March 16 to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

While several restrictions have been eased gradually in different phases of the 'unlock' since June 8, educational institutions continue to remain closed.