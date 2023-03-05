Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Last date soon to apply for State Bank of India Specialist Cadre Officer, salary Rs 20 lakh

Interested and eligible candidates can apply at sbi.co.in/careers and sbi.co.in. The last date to apply is March 15, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 08:32 AM IST

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Last date soon to apply for State Bank of India Specialist Cadre Officer, salary Rs 20 lakh
File photo

The State Bank of India (SBI) to conclude the recruitment process for Specialist Cadre Officer posts soon. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at sbi.co.in/careers and sbi.co.in. However, This SBI recruitment drive will fill 1 vacant post. The last date to apply is March 15, 2023. 

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Senior Executive (Statistics): 01 posts
Place: AML/CFT, Jaipur
CTC Range: Rs.15 to 20 lakhs per annum
Eligibility Criteria: Post Graduation in (Statistics/Maths/Economics) in First Division (60%) with working experience in R&Python, Sequel. Preference will be given to B. Tech (IT/CS), P.G. Diploma in Computer or PGDC and MIS.

How to apply: Candidates will be required to register themselves online through the link available on the SBI website bank.sbi/careers OR sbi.co.in/careers and pay the application fee using Internet Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card etc.

Selection process: The selection will be based on shortlisting and interview, followed by CTC negotiation

State Bank of India SCO Recruitment 2023: Notification

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Cycle in style with these 10 cool biking gadgets, accessories
Holi 2023: Make this holi celebration memorable at these must-visit places in India to enjoy 'Festival of Colours'
Karnataka Shivamogga Airport to be inaugurated by PM Modi: Design, capacity and other features
Step inside Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal’s sea-facing, luxurious residence Gulita, one of the most expensive homes in India
New Honda 100cc motorcycle to be launched next month, here's what to expect
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Not Katrina Kaif or Priyanka Chopra, this Bollywood diva has the most expensive wedding ring, price is....
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.