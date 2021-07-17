RSMSSB Patwari Recruitment 2021: Bumper job vacancies in Rajasthan - Check eligibility, salary and other details

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the revised recruitment notification for the 5378 Patwari posts. The number of vacancies has also been increased from 4421 to 5378. The applications process has also been re-opened from July 15. The last date to apply for RSMSSB Recruitment 2021 is July 29. Interested candidates can apply for RSMSSB Patwari recruitment 2021 through the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.portal.in.

RSMSSB Patwari Vacancy 2021 Details:

Post: Patwari

Area: Non TSP

No. of Vacancy: 3815+800

Pay Scale: Pay Matrix L-5

Area: TSP Area

No. of Vacancy: 606+157

Pay Scale: Pay Matrix L-5

Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University or Higher Level certificate course OR Certificate course on computer concept by NIELIT, New Delhi OR COPA/ DPCS certificate OR Degree/ Diploma/Certificate in Computer Science I Computer application OR Diploma in Computer Science & Engineering OR RSCIT OR 12th Pass Certificate with the Computer Science/ Computer Application as one of the subjects.

Age Limit: 18 to 40 years

Starting Date for online application submission: July 15, 2021

Last Date for online application submission: July 29, 2021

Last Date for payment of fee: July 29, 2021

RSMSSB Patwari exam date: October 23 and October 24

Application Fee: Pay the fee through credit card/ debit card/ net banking/ E Mitra Kiosk.

For Gen/ UR and EWS: 450 /-

For OBC Non-Creamy layer: 350 /-

For SC/ ST/ PH: 250/-

How to Apply: Candidates may apply through the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in OR sso.rajasthan.gov.in from July 15 to July 29, 2021.

Job Location: Rajasthan

Selection Process: Selection will be based on a written exam.