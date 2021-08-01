RCFL Recruitment 2021: Government job vacancies for Trade Apprentice posts –Check Eligibility, salary and other details

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCFL) is inviting applications for 104 Trade Apprentice posts under the Apprentices Act, 1961 for training at Trombay/ Thal. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, rcfltd.com. The last date to apply for RCFL Recruitment is August 7, 2021.
RCFL Recruitment 2021 Details
Post: Recruitment Executive (Human Resource) Trainee
No. of Vacancy: 10
Pay Scale: 9000/- (Per Month)
Post: Attendant Operator Chemical Plant (AOCP)
No. of Vacancy: 60
Pay Scale: 9000/- (Per Month)
Post: Accounts Executive Trainee
No. of Vacancy: 10
Pay Scale: 7000/- (Per Month)
Post: Medical Lab Technician (Pathology)
No. of Vacancy: 05
Pay Scale: 7000/- (Per Month)
Post: Diploma Trade Apprentices
No. of Vacancy: 19
Pay Scale: 8000/- (Per Month)
RCFL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria:
Attendant Operator Chemical Plant (AOCP): Candidate must have done B.Sc. with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics or Biology.
Recruitment Executive (Human Resource) Trainee: Candidate must have done Bachelor’s and should have a Basic English Knowledge.
Accounts Executive Trainee: Candidate must have passed HSc with Commerce OR B.Com, BBA/Graduation with Economics.
MLT: Passed HSc with Science and Mathematics
Diploma Trade Apprentices: Candidate must have a Diploma in Engineering in Chemical/Computer/ Electrical/Mechanical Engineering
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply through rcfltd.com.
Selection Process: Selection is on the basis of the percentage secured by the applicant in the essential educational qualification. Wherever CGPA/CPI or other grades in the qualifying examination is awarded, equivalent % of marks should be indicated in the application as per norms adopted by the concerned University / Institute. The candidate shall be required to submit a certificate to this effect from the University/Institute at the time of reporting, in case of final selection.
Notification: rcfltd.com