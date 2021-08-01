Search icon
RCFL Recruitment 2021: Government job vacancies for Trade Apprentice posts –Check Eligibility, salary and other details

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCFL) is inviting applications for 104 Trade Apprentice posts.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 01, 2021, 11:48 PM IST

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCFL) is inviting applications for 104 Trade Apprentice posts under the Apprentices Act, 1961 for training at Trombay/ Thal. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, rcfltd.com. The last date to apply for RCFL Recruitment is August 7, 2021.

RCFL Recruitment 2021 Details

Post: Recruitment Executive (Human Resource) Trainee              

No. of Vacancy: 10          

Pay Scale: 9000/- (Per Month)

Post: Attendant Operator Chemical Plant (AOCP)            

No. of Vacancy: 60          

Pay Scale: 9000/- (Per Month)

Post: Accounts Executive Trainee            

No. of Vacancy: 10          

Pay Scale: 7000/- (Per Month)

Post: Medical Lab Technician (Pathology)             

No. of Vacancy: 05

Pay Scale: 7000/- (Per Month)

Post: Diploma Trade Apprentices             

No. of Vacancy: 19          

Pay Scale: 8000/- (Per Month)

 

RCFL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria:  

Attendant Operator Chemical Plant (AOCP): Candidate must have done B.Sc. with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics or Biology.              

Recruitment Executive (Human Resource) Trainee: Candidate must have done Bachelor’s and should have a Basic English Knowledge.

Accounts Executive Trainee: Candidate must have passed HSc with Commerce OR B.Com, BBA/Graduation with Economics.

MLT: Passed HSc with Science and Mathematics

Diploma Trade Apprentices: Candidate must have a Diploma in Engineering in Chemical/Computer/ Electrical/Mechanical Engineering

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply through rcfltd.com.

Selection Process: Selection is on the basis of the percentage secured by the applicant in the essential educational qualification. Wherever CGPA/CPI or other grades in the qualifying examination is awarded, equivalent % of marks should be indicated in the application as per norms adopted by the concerned University / Institute. The candidate shall be required to submit a certificate to this effect from the University/Institute at the time of reporting, in case of final selection.

Notification: rcfltd.com 

