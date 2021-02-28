Railway Recruitment 2021: 2532 posts up for grabs, get govt job without any exam

The Central Railways is giving a great opportunity to people who want to apply for the position of Trade apprentice with the Indian Railways. Central Railway Recruitment Cell has released a notification for engagement of Act Apprentices for imparting training under the Apprentices Act 1961 in the designated trades at Workshops/Units in the jurisdiction of Central Railway against 2532 slots.

According to the notification issued by the Railways, the application process for the posts of Trade Apprentice has started from 6 February 2021. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website www.rrccr.com.

The Central Railway is offering these vacancies at various locations like Pune, Mumbai, Solapur, Nagpur and Bhusawal and on various units such as Carriage and Manmad Workshop, Parel Workshop, Mumbai Kalyan Diesel Shed, Wagon etc.

Important Dates

-Starting Date of Application- February 06, 2021

-Last Date of Application- March 05, 2021

Number of Vacancies- 2532

Educational Qualifications

-The candidate must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and also possess National Trade -Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training / State Council for Vocational Training.

Age limit

-The candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on January , 2021.

-Upper age limit is relaxable by five years in case of SC/ST candidates and three years in case of OBC candidates.

How to apply

-Eligible interested candidates are required to apply online on www.rrccr.com.

-Next step is to fill personal details carefully

-Candidates have to keep printouts of their Online application. If found eligible, he/she will be called for Document Verification and the print out of Online application is required to be produced at the time of Document Verification.

-The candidates are then required to upload their coloured photographs (size 3.5 cm x 3.5 cm taken not later than three months from the date of application in colour, JPG/JPEG format, 100 DPI, size of the file should be between 20 kb-70 kb) with clear front view of the candidate without cap and sunglasses.

-Candidates are also required to upload their signature (size 3.5 cm x 3.5 cm, JPG/JPEG format, 100 DPI, size of the file should be between 20 kb - 30kb).

Payment of Fees

-Application fees (Non-refundable)- Rs 100/-

-Mode of payment- Online, through debit card / credit card / Internet Banking / SBI Challan etc.

-No fee is required to be paid by SC/ST/PWD/Women candidates.

Selection Process

-For this recruitment of apprentice in the railway, candidates will not have to give any written examination or interview, but merit will be made on the basis of 10th number. Eligible candidates will be selected through this merit list.