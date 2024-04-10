Twitter
'I am hottie, I am naughty': Ravi Shastri's latest post takes internet by storm

QS Rankings: JNU India's highest ranked university, IIM-Ahmedabad among world's top...

Not DDLJ, Ghajini, 3 Idiots, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Sholay; first Indian film to earn Rs 100 crore at box office is...

Tripura West Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, candidates, past results and more

This low-budget film with 60-year-old lead actress earned Rs 220 crore, beat Shah Rukh, Akshay films at box office

Education

QS Rankings: JNU India's highest ranked university, IIM-Ahmedabad among world's top...

According to QS, India stands as one of the world's most rapidly expanding research centres.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Apr 10, 2024, 05:24 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

IIM-Ahmedabad is among the top 25 institutions globally for business and management studies while IIM-Bangalore and IIM-Calcutta are among the top 50, according to the QS Wolrd University Rankings by Subject, announced on Wednesday.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is the highest-ranked university in India in the coveted rankings announced by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), the London-based higher education analytics firm. The university is ranked at 20th position globally for development studies. The Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences in Chennai is at 24th position globally for dentistry studies.

QS CEO Jessica Turner said, "One of the biggest challenges faced by India is educational -- providing high-quality tertiary education in the face of exploding demand: this much was recognised by 2020's NEP (National Education Policy), which set the ambitious target of a 50 per cent gross enrolment ratio by 2035. It should, therefore, provide some reassurance that the number of Indian programmes featuring across our 55 subject rankings and five broad faculty areas has increased this year -- from 355 to 454."

"QS also notes that several programmes at India's three privately-run Institutes of Eminence have made progress this year, demonstrating the positive role that well-regulated private provision can have in enhancing India's higher education sector. While there is still a lot of work to be done to improve standards, access to higher education, universities' digital readiness and global competitiveness, it is clear that India is taking significant steps in the right direction," Turner added.

In this year's QS World University Rankings by Subject, India has demonstrated significant progress, with a 20 per cent improvement in the Citations per Paper indicator, reflecting a strong research capability.

According to QS, India stands as one of the world's most rapidly expanding research centres. From 2017 to 2022, its research output surged by an impressive 54 per cent, based on data from Scopus/Elsevier, QS' bibliometric and research affiliate. This increase is not only more than double the global average but also significantly exceeds the output of its more traditionally recognised Western peers.

In the broader Asian regional context, India secured the second spot in terms of the number of universities featured (69), trailing only mainland China (101), and holds the fourth position in the total number of ranked entries (454) after China (1,041), Japan (510) and South Korea (499). India ranks fifth regionally for the number of top 200 entries and sixth for the number of top 100 entries.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

