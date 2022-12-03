Punjab Board Exam 2023: PSEB releases Class 10, 12 exam dates at pseb.ac.in, details here

File photo

Punjab Board 2023 has released the exam dates announced for Classes 10th, 12th, 5th and 8th. Students can go through the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) exam dates available on the official website of the PSEB. PSEB board exams will begin in February for all classes on different dates. Students can go through the PSEB Board exam date 2023 on the official website-- pseb.ac.in.

As per the PSEB Board exam date sheet 2023, the Punjab Board Class 10th Exam 2023 is scheduled to begin on February 21 and will be concluded on April 18, 2023. Whereas, class 12th exam 2023 will start on February 20 and will be conducted till April 13, 2023.

PSEB has also announced the dates of Classes 5th and 8th as well. Accordingly, the Class 5th exam will be conducted from February 16, 2023 to February 24, 2022. For Class 8th, the exam will begin on February 20, 2023 March 6, 2023.

After conducting the written test for all of these classes, the PSEB board will conduct the practical test. Between January 23 and February 1st, the practical exams for the NSQF 10th and 12th subjects, 12th vocational group practical, and 10th pre-vocational subjects will be held.