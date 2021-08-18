President of India's salary: Know about salary, perks and post-retirement allowances of Indian President

The President is the head of the Republic of India and he is also the first citizen of India. President of India is also the Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Armed Forces. In India, the President is elected by members of the electoral college that consist of the elected members of both the Houses of Parliament, legislative assemblies of the states Union Territories. Ram Nath Kovind is the current President of India. Kovind lives in the Rashtrapati Bhavan which is the world’s largest Presidential Palace. The Salary and allowances of Indian President are fixed by the Parliament of India. Take a look at the President’s salary:

President’s salary in India

The salary of President of India is Rs. 5 lakh/month. Besides the monthly salary, President of India also gets several allowances. Here are some of the allowances:

Accommodation: Rashtrapati Bhavan is the official residence of President of India. Located in New Delhi, Rashtrapati Bhawan has 340 rooms and it has a floor area of 2,00,000 square feet.

Medical facilities: The President of India is entitled to free medical services for the whole life.

Security: President of India is entitled to a custom-built Black Mercedes Benz S600 (W221) Pullman Guard. The President also has a heavily armoured stretch limousine for official visits.

Post Retirement

President of India is entitled to many perks after the retirement. Some of them are as follow:

- Rs. 1.5 lakh/month as pension (at current rates).- Spouses of Presidents will get secretarial assistance of Rs. 30,000 per month.- One furnished rent-free bungalow (Type VIII).- Two free landlines and a mobile phone.- Five personal staff- Staff expenses of Rs.60,000 a year.- Free Travel with a companion by train or air.