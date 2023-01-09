Search icon
Odisha Board Exam 2023: BSE Odisha class 10 Matric exam from March 10, details here

Over six lakh students will appear in the matriculation exam 2023 in regular, ex-regular, madhyama (Sanskrit) and Open School Certificate streams.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 08:37 AM IST

File photo

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha Class 10 examinations for Odia medium students is scheduled to be held this year's matriculation examinations between March 10 and March 17.

Over six lakh students will appear in the matriculation examination this year in regular, ex-regular, madhyama (Sanskrit) and Open School Certificate streams.

Under the new pattern, the BSE is now conducting a total of six assessments for Class 10 students in a year, which includes four formative assessments (FAs) and two summative assessments (SAs).

While the students have already appeared FA-I, FA-II and SA-I, they are now appearing FA-III and will appear FA-IV in the month of February, informed BSE President Ramashis Hajra here on Thursday.

He said the final examination for the Class 10 students to be held from March 10 to March 17 will be known as Summative Assessment II (SA-II).

"Fixed percentage of marks drawn from all the six assessment tests will add up to arrive at the final result of a student", he said.

Bringing massive relief for both students and their parents, the board also on the day announced that the SA-II would be held at the same examination centres where the students wrote their SA-I papers held in the month of November last year.

The board has also decided to retain the pattern of questions for the SA-II as that of SA-I, Hajra said.

(With inputs from PTI)

